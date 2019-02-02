2019 GCB Senior Female Inter County Tournament commences

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Cricket Board Calendar Year will commence with the GCB Senior Female Inter-County Tournament. The 50-Over format is scheduled to be the first event, and will commence today and concludes on Tuesday while the T20 format bowls off on February 7, 2019 and concludes on February 10.
The teams involved are as follows:
Demerara: Akaze Thompson, Heema Singh, Joanna Vansertima, Lashana Toussaint, Keisha Fraser, Kaysia Schultz, Haseena Mohamed, Latoya Smith, Tamica Wilson, Odassa Oneil, Sangeeta Sawh, Tillya Madnamoodoo, Aryan Kassan, and Shazana Majeed. Bharat Mangru Coach Abina Parker Manager.
Berbice: Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Abigail Kishun, Marian Samaroo, Plaffiana Millington, Kimmone Thomas, Subrina Munroe, Dian Prahalad, Rushanna Lynch, Sherica Campbelle, Aleema Arokium, and Ashmini Munisar. Winston Smith Coach and Sylvina Autar Manager.
Essequibo: Althea Newark, Estelle Lewis, Kumarie Persaud, Roxanne Hendricks, Divine Ross, Morika McPherson, Petra Hoppie, Aniliza D’Aguiar, Oneissia Stoby, Maria Anthony, Lisa Charles, Navika Narine, Laveena Ragubier, and Tramaine Charles. Forbes Daniels Coach and Verna D’Aguiar Manager.
Select Under-19: Mandy Mangru, Sarah Amin, Chirta Mohabir , Casey Charles, Cherry Ann Fraser, RoshinBudhu, Shabika Gajnabi, Amadevi Matadin, Lafona Gilgeous, Africa Gentle, Ariana Buckan, Shemika Edwards, Shanaya Fraser, Reneka Liverpool, and Navina Ramnauth. Latchman Yadram Coach and Stimbiso Manager.
The first round of matches, will witness Berbice versus Essequibo at Lusignan and the Select Under-19 versus Demerara at GCC. All matches commence from 09: 30 hours.
