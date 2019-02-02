$14M bus finally handed over to Region 10 to transport Coomacka students to school

After a lengthy delay, the Region Ten Department of Education is finally in possession of a bus it purchased months ago from a local automotive dealer.

The white 30-seater bus for which the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] had paid almost $14.5 million, was formally handed over yesterday by Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, to the Regional Education Officer [REDO], Mr. Rabindra Singh.

Despite the handing over ceremony being described as being simple, the Regional Chairman stressed that it was significant because it will serve the students of the Coomaka community in getting to and from school.

Morian declared that the Government through the Ministry of Education is genuinely interested and committed to the advancement and further development of the education sector, noting that the bus will help in ensuring that students from the outlying areas can be able to get to and from school.

He, moreover, urged students and the Department of Education to ensure that they take great care of the bus reminding them that they must be responsible in using the vehicle. He reminded them that the Region has spent a significant amount and that the bus should only be used for the purpose in which it was bought for.

He thanked the government declaring that they have promised to deliver a “good life” and through the fulfilment of commitments like these this promise could be realised. He stated that the bus is a fulfilment of a commitment made to the residents in that community by government prior to its taking office in 2015.

Regional Executive Officer [REO], Mr. Orrin Gordon, said that he is very happy that the bus is here as the region had waited for some time for it. He said that the region is pleased that the bus has finally been delivered.

The Region had concerns taking into account that the bus should have been delivered since last year. “We are happy that the bus has been delivered and to add that the service is great but I am sure that you can understand that we were somewhat concerned over the delay, however with the bus being here we are very happy to move forward,” he said.

The REO in his report to the RDC in January had stated that the new bus was expected to have been in operation for the 2018 academic year beginning September 2018.

However, four months later despite agreeing to the cost of almost $14.5 million for the brand new vehicle its arrival was delayed which had raised several concerns from councillors of the RDC and more in particular the REO.

After the handing over of the bus the Regional Chairman accompanied by the REDO, Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, and REO Gordon took a test drive of the bus with the REDO disclosing that the bus will be put into operation from Monday.

“I am elated and happy that we have finally got the bus and would like to thank the REO and Regional Chairman for their part in ensuring that we can secure this vehicle,” REDO Singh said. He noted that the bus will certainly boost the Department’s agenda of further development and committed to ensuring that the bus is going to be used effectively.

“As the REDO I would like to assure all that this bus will be used effectively and to assure the students of Coomaka that the transportation difficulties that they had faced for a while will no longer exist,” he said.