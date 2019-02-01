West Indies Championship 2018-2019 New Coach, same results as Red Force routed for 108; Paul’s 66 rally Jaguars to 150 all out

Story and photos by Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Lifetime Real Estate, Cascadia Hotel and Star Party Rental

After three losses and a win in four matches T&T Red Force sacked Head Coach Kelvin Williams and replaced him with former Test pacer Mervin Dillion but the move failed to bear fruit as the hosts were skittled out for 108 on day one of their sixth round CWI Four-Day Championship against Guyana Jaguars at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Tion Webster’s 19 (3×4) from 31 balls was the top score as Kemo Paul shrugged off disappointment of not gaining selection in the Test squad with a livelily spell to finish with 3-36.

Paul was supported by Clinton Pestano (3-37), Romario Shepherd (2-23) and Raymon Reifer (2-20) as the four-prong pace attack achieved two fast bowling points in addition to three achieved from bowling out the opposition inside 110 overs.

Wicket-Keeper Anthony Bramble, leading Keeper this season, held three catches to take his dismissals tally to 24. The Jaguars, whose 15-match unbeaten streak was broken by the Leewards in their last game when Shiv Chanderpaul replaced new Windies new Assistant Esuan Crandon, fell for 150 despite a pugnacious unbeaten 66 (10×4 3×6) from 20-year-old Essequibian Kemo Paul from just 36 balls.

But no other batsman passed 23 as the Jaguars took a slim 42-run lead as Paul and Gudakesh Motie (0) added 33 for the last wicket. Imran Khan (3-22), Ravi Rampaul (2-34), Anderson Phillips (2-44) and Odean Smith (2-48) did the damage for the Red Force, 13-0 in their second innings by the close of an eventful day in which 20 wickets tumbled.

Jaguars won the toss under a clear blue sky and asked Red Force to bat on a track with a tinge of green and a slow outfield and a sprinkling of fans on an Island in full Carnival mode, watched as 22-year-old left-hander Jeremy Solozano drove Shepherd pass mid-off for four off the game’s first delivery.

Joshua DaSilva, who made 41 and 21 on debut against Windwards last December was soon caught behind when he nicked Paul to the Keeper without scoring at 6-1. Solozano, the only Red Force batsman to score a century and reach 150 this season, was LBW to Shepherd for 8 at 16-2 and six runs later skipper Denish Ramdin (0) provided the Tucber Park all-rounder with his second scalp.

Webster struck Paul for a couple of boundaries and with Jason Mohammed, who disdainfully pulled Pestano for four, offered brief resistance with a 24-run partnership before they were both removed in the space of two runs.

Top scorer Webster (19) was LBW to Reifer while Pestano trapped Mohammed in front for 17 with four boundaries as Red Force slipped to 48-5. Khan (17) was bowled by the lively Paul on the stroke of Lunch with the home team wobbling on 67-6.

After the interval, Smith (8) was caught behind off Paul to give Bramble another dismissal with the score on 79-7 before Cariah, who faced 63 balls including 59 dots in a painstaking 12, gloved a leg side catch to the Keeper at 87-8.

Phillips (9) drove Pestano for four and edged him to third man off consecutive deliveries to post the 100 before he was removed by Reifer. Rampaul (5) then skied Pestano to mid-off as the Red Force, looking like a spent force succumbed in 38.4 overs an hour after Lunch.

Jaguars began their reply positively with Chanderpaul Hemraj stroking Phillips majestically through extra cover for four and the usually sedate Tagenarine Chanderpaul cutting Rampaul gloriously to the point boundary before Hemraj who took a liking to Phillips and smashed him past his ankles for four before pullinghim into the Carib Stand.

But with the score on 31, Hemraj (22) was LBW to Rampaul before Chanderpaul tucked Phillips off his body for four and by Tea the four-time defending champions were 36-1 trailing by 72 runs.

After the break, 9 wickets tumbled after Chanderpaul (13) played across the line to Rampaul and LBW without addition to the Tea time score. Vishaul Singh (4) pulled Rampaul for four but was unfortunately run out at the non-striker’s end when the ball deflected off the finger of the bowler, Phillips at 40-3.

Leon Johnson (3) poor form continued when got a short ball from Phillips that got ‘big’ on him and skied it to short mid-wicket and without addition to the score Bramble played no shot to Phillips and was LBW for a duck as Jaguars slumped to 44-5 after losing four wickets for 10 runs.

Reifer and Shepherd, who clobbered the 34-year-old Rampaul back over his head for six, took the score to 76 before Reifer (16) edged Smith to the Keeper. Shepherd (23) and Pestano (0) departed in successive balls to Khan while Veerasammy Permaul (1) fell to Smith as three wickets fell for three runs as the wounded Jaguars slumped to 117-9.

But Paul dumped Khan for three consecutive sixes to reach his second fifty to add to his maiden ton and celebrated with a couple of boundaries down the ground before Motie was removed by Khan. Today is the second day and play is scheduled to start at 10:00hrs.

Scores at At Kensington Oval: Volcanoes bat all day.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 325 for five (Devon Smith 146 not out, Sunil Ambris 79, Kirk Edwards 39, Roland Cato 29) vs BARBADOS PRIDE.