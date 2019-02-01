Singh grabs 5 for in Betterhope Sixers victory

Sachin Singh grabbed five wickets to lead Betterhope to an eight-wicket victory over Strathavon SC ‘B’ when the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/SPR Enterprise 40 overs cricket competition continued last Sunday. The preliminary games are being played using the round-robin format across two groups.

At Strathavon, Strathavon SC ‘B’ were dismissed for 69 in 13 overs, batting first. Sachin Singh took 5-27. Betterhope Sixers got to the required total in 12 overs with Navin Singh hitting 49.

At Canegrove, Buxton SC defeated Canegrove New Generation SC by six wickets. Batting first, Canegrove New Generation SC were restricted to 107 in 20 overs with R.Zaman scoring 30. G.Surujpaul and Clive Andries took three and two wickets respectively. Owen Andrews scored an unbeaten 61 to lead Buxton SC to 110 for 4 in 12 overs, in reply.

At Fairfield, LBI SC overcame Fairfield SC by five wickets. Fairfield SC took first knock and managed 162 all out in 28 overs. T. Charles hit 33; Y. Bishun snared 3-15. LBI responded with 163-5 in 26 overs. N. Dowlatram made 42 not out.

At Enmore, Enmore CC Enforcers beat Paradise SC Allstars by four wickets in a rain affected game. Paradise SC Allstars were bowled out for 77 in 22 overs, taking first strike. Ranjeet Hiralall took 2-3 runs and then returned to stroke an unbeaten 23 for ECC Enforcers who finished on 78-6 in reply. O. Neblett claimed 2-13.

At Ogle, Strathavon SC got the better of Ogle SC Blasters by four wickets in another rain affected contest. Ogle SC Blasters were dismissed for 84 in 25 overs, batting first. C. Hemraj had 3-8 and M. Ronald 3-25. Chasing a revised target of 52 in 15 overs, Strathavon SC scored 52-6 in 11 overs. The fixture between Golden Achievers SC and Betterhope A at Betterhope was rained out.

Action will continue this weekend with matches at Fairfield, Enmore, Enterprise, Strathavon, Buxton, Ogle and Betterhope.