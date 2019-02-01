Private Sector calls on GECOM to hold elections

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

With the dust now settling over rulings on the no-confidence vote by Chief Justice, Roxane George, the business community is calling for early elections.
According to the Private Sector Commission yesterday, the Chief Justice has ruled that the no confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on 21st December 2018, is lawful and valid. “The Private Sector Commission calls upon our political parties and, indeed the entire nation, to respect this decision.”
According to the commission, it is also calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to hold itself ready to conduct General Elections as is required by the Constitution as a result of the no confidence motion.
This, the PSC insisted is supposed to be within 90 days of the motion, unless otherwise extended by a two-thirds majority of the Parliament.
“The Commission further calls upon GECOM to immediately declare its position on this question as a matter of public interest and necessity.”

