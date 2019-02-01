MOPH continues partnership with Milo football tourney

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has renewed their partnership to back youths when committed to the 2019 Milo schools’ Under-18 football tournament through the theme, “Stop Gender Based Violence.”
The partnership was announced yesterday during a simple ceremony at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground where representatives from the 24 participating teams were handed match balls for the tournament which kicks off next week Saturday at the same venue.
Present at the press brief were Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, along with Public Relations Officer of the MOPH, Terrence Esseboom who lectured the student-athletes on the serious issue of gender based violence while encouraging them to be tolerant.
On behalf of Petra Organisation, Mendonca thanked the MOPH representative for his body’s continued support of the tournament which helps promote a healthy lifestyle amongst the participants.
The 24 secondary schools are: Bishop’s High, Canje, Tucville, Carmel, Golden Grove, Mary’s High, East Ruimveldt Multilateral, Lodge, Charlestown, Vergenoegen, Kingston, East Ruimveldt, Queen’s College, Ann’s Grove, President’s College, St. Cuthbert’s Mission, South Ruimveldt, St. John’s College, Annandale, Christianburg Wismar, Uitvlugt, Marian Academy, Friendship and Tutorial High.
