Lindeners thrilled by Children’s Mash Competition

Despite a very late start owing to heavy and persistent rainfall, thousands of residents’ turned out for day two of the Region 10’s Children Mashramani competition at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground. Persons gathered at the ground from as early as 07:00 hours.

However, they were contented to wait despite suggestions that the rain was not going to stop, and so after the rainfall ceased at 11:30 hours, the event got off to a fiery and exciting start in the five to seven age group in the dance segment. The crowd was kept at the edge of their seats with the sizzling performances that ensued.

As the day progressed, and despite organisers being forced to stop the competition thrice because of heavy downpours, spectators were determined to have a full day as they stayed in the ground creating a Mash day atmosphere as residents kept pouring into the ground throughout the day.

As each contestant took to the stage, they were encouraged and urged on by passionate supporters who expressed their delight with the level of performances that they were being entertained by.

In the end, despite the event being completed after 18:00 hours under the fading daylight, officials within the Department of Education described it as the best, owing to the quality and very high standard of performances from all the schools.

The contestants provided solid evidence of the Department of Education’s prediction that they are going all out to win every title, adding that they are well prepared and ready to face-off with other regions at the National Finals.

In the Dance, five to seven group segment, Watooka Day Primary captured the title with Amelia’s Ward and McKenzie Primary taking second and third respectively. In the Masquerade, eight to 10 Band, they were only two competitors with Amelia’s Ward Primary beating out Christianburg Primary for the first place of this segment.

In the 11 to 13 Masquerade segment, Linden Foundation was adjudged first with Amelia’s Ward settling for second place. In the Masquerade Band, 11 to 13 years, only two schools entered. However, the performance of the Amelia’s Ward Primary Gyrating Flouncers’ was not enough to beat Linden Foundation with Friction Rhythm. The Physical Display, six -11 was breathtakingly captivating, with parents and spectators going onto the field to get a glimpse of the very intense competition, which saw the schools bringing their A game to the competition.

In the end, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were taken by Regma Primary, McKenzie Primary and Wismar Hill Primary respectively.

In the eight to 10 dance segment, Howell Wilson Primary out of Ituni took third with Watooka Day Primary taking second, while One Mile Primary captured first place in this category.

In the 11-13 dance segment, New Silver City captured first place with Christiansburg Secondary and Regma Primary occupying second and third respectively. In ‘De Skip Be Fit’, McKenzie High took the first place ahead of New Silver City Secondary, while in the Jump Rope Group, it was Christianburg Primary outscoring St. Aidan’s Primary. However, in the 11 to 13 years Dance Hip Hop, despite the overwhelming popularity of Christianburg Wismar Secondary with their ‘Stars in Making’, they had to settle for second behind the winner – One Mile Primary.

In the 14 to 17 Masquerade Band segment, New Silver City Secondary took the title with Wisburg Secondary and Linden Foundation capturing second and third respectively. In the Masquerade 14 to 17 years Flouncing, Wisburg Secondary’s Shaquille Stewart dominated this category winning and Linden Foundation’s Ashanti Pillay and New Silver City’s Orin Fraser occupying the second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Physical Display 12 to 17 combination, McKenzie High captured first place after sending the crowd in a frenzy with New Silver Secondary and Christianburg Secondary following in second and third positions closely behind. Also entertaining the crowd was the Linden Special Needs School with a dance. The dance saw the crowd going in a frenzy, despite both dancers being deaf, they were able to move their bodies in coordination and rhythm with the song to the excitement of the crowd, which gave them a standing ovation and shouts of cheers.