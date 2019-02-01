Khan, Zaman, Daniels shine as Sans Souci, SS Jaguars triumph

Sans Souci and Sans Souci Jaguars got their Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Famers Cup T20 campaigns off to a fine start with victories in their respective games played on Sunday last at the Wakenaam

Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Led by a four-wicket haul from left arm spinner Kamal Khan, Sans Souci defeated G Square Cavaliers by 9 wickets. Khan grabbed 4-14 while Cleon Venture took 2-13 as G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine were skittled for 50, taking first strike.

Ghansham Samwaru and Marlon Dindyal were the only batsmen that reached double figures with 14 and 10. Sans Souci then raced to 51-1 in 6.5 overs with Heera Sukram scoring 24 and Khan 13. Sahadeo had 1-10.

Sans Souci Jaguars beat Maria’s Pleasure by 5 runs in their encounter. Zameer Zaman struck a fine 52 while Beesham Moses made 42 to guide Sans Souci Jaguars to 133 all out in 20 overs, batting first.

Left arm orthodox spinner Marsh Singh captured 4-25 and Vinod Persaud 3-30. Maria’s Pleasure threatened, but fell for 128 in 19.5 overs in response. Kennard Lewis and Leorayan Ramlakhan made 26 and 20 respectively; pacer Derwin Daniels grabbed 4-29.

The competition continues this Sunday with Good Success facing G Square Cavaliers from 09:30hrs and Sans Souci playing Noitgedacht SC from 13:30hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Zeelandia will host Maria’s Pleasure at 09:30hrs.