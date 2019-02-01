Insurance Brokers join list of sponsors for Magnum Mash Cup Kick off set for tomorrow at Gymnasium

Thirty-two of the top futsal teams will commence the quest for top honours in the second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup which opens tomorrow night with ten games, at the National Gymnasium, starting from 19:00hrs.

Among the marquee teams scheduled to appear are Sparta Boss, who faces Mocha, while another tournament favourite Leopold Street opposes Ansa McAl. Some of the other teams on show are Linden’s Swag Entertainment and Quiet Storm, Georgetown’s Broad Street, Future Stars, Back Circle and Ol Skool Ballers, while East Coast’s Buxton Diamond and East Bank’s Agricola are also sc

heduled to play tonight.

The competition will be played over nine (9) days and promises enthralling action for the fans with most of the country’s top futsal teams already confirming their participation in the year’s opening tournament which carries prize monies in excess of $1.2 million along with trophies.

The winning team will receive $600,000 + Trophy, runner-up $300,000 + Trophy, third place $200,000 + Trophy and fourth place $100,000. The other playing dates are: February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 and March 3 when the final will be played.

Teams can uplift registration forms from the Key Shop on Carmichael Street next door to Oasis Café or contact Esan Griffith on 644 1416. Meanwhile, Insurance Brokers joined the growing list of sponsors to offer support for second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup which kicks off tomorrow night, at the National Gymnasium.

During a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location on Carmichael Street recently, Representative Lomell Johnson handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Organising Committee member Esan Griffith, who in response expressed his appreciation for their continued support for sports.

Griffith pointed to last year’s assistance and the goodwill extended to other promotional groups as irrefutable proof of the entity’s passion for sports development and its belief to honour its corporate responsibility.

Johnson in his remarks pledged future assistance to the promoter and wished that the tournament enjoys the necessary success and achieve its intended goal. Among the other entities on board are the National Sports Commission, Trophy Stall and Nigel Hinds.

The fixtures for tomorrow night are as follows: North East La Penitence vs Good-Life; Alexander Village vs Buxton Diamond; North Ruimveldt vs Gaza Squad; Broad Street vs Island All-Stars; Showstoppers vs Ol Skool Ballers; Leopold Street vs Ansa McAl; Agricola vs Albouystown; Future Stars vs Hustlers; Sparta Boss vs Mocha.