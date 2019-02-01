Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Showdown for places in KO Round continues tonight

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The fight for places in the knockout round of this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition will continue this evening with eight more matches, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.
Already defending champs Showstoppers, ESPN, Jetty and Bagotstown, who remained unbeaten after two rounds are assured of their spots in the knockout stages and who will join them in the next phase will be known after tonight’s action which promises to provide fans with more sizzling encounters.
The competition which has been well supported to date and this trend is expected to continue as fans from the respective communities come out to offer vocal support for their teams. Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250, 000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Complete Fixtures for tonight
Brothers’ United vs Dream Team 19:00hrs
Up-Top Bosses vs Up-Like-7 19:30hrs
Phoenix Ballers vs West Side Ballers 20:00hrs
Young Ballers vs Ballers Empire 20:30hrs
Agricola vs Bagotstown Warriors 21:00hrs
ESPN vs Genna 21:30hrs
Rising Stars vs Jetty 22:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Boom-Bang 22:30hrs
