Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Showdown for places in KO Round continues tonight

Feb 01, 2019 Sports 0

 

The fight for places in the knockout round of this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition will continue this evening with eight more matches, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.
Already defending champs Showstoppers, ESPN, Jetty and Bagotstown, who remained unbeaten after two rounds are assured of their spots in the knockout stages and who will join them in the next phase will be known after tonight’s action which promises to provide fans with more sizzling encounters.
The competition which has been well supported to date and this trend is expected to continue as fans from the respective communities come out to offer vocal support for their teams. Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250, 000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Complete Fixtures for tonight
Brothers’ United vs Dream Team 19:00hrs
Up-Top Bosses vs Up-Like-7 19:30hrs
Phoenix Ballers vs West Side Ballers 20:00hrs
Young Ballers vs Ballers Empire 20:30hrs
Agricola vs Bagotstown Warriors 21:00hrs
ESPN vs Genna 21:30hrs
Rising Stars vs Jetty 22:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Boom-Bang 22:30hrs

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 New Coach, same results as Red Force routed for 108; Paul’s 66 rally Jaguars to 150 all out

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 New Coach, same results as Red...

Feb 01, 2019

  Story and photos by Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Lifetime Real Estate, Cascadia Hotel and Star Party Rental After three losses and a win in four matches T&T Red Force sacked...
Read More
Singh grabs 5 for in Betterhope Sixers victory

Singh grabs 5 for in Betterhope Sixers victory

Feb 01, 2019

MOPH continues partnership with Milo football tourney

MOPH continues partnership with Milo football...

Feb 01, 2019

Marshall boost for FIBA Americas qualifiers GABF still sourcing $10million in funding

Marshall boost for FIBA Americas qualifiers GABF...

Feb 01, 2019

Khan, Zaman, Daniels shine as Sans Souci, SS Jaguars triumph

Khan, Zaman, Daniels shine as Sans Souci, SS...

Feb 01, 2019

Insurance Brokers join list of sponsors for Magnum Mash Cup Kick off set for tomorrow at Gymnasium

Insurance Brokers join list of sponsors for...

Feb 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Cutting down the law

      In the Oscar award-winning movie, A Man for All Seasons, there is an interesting dialogue between the lead character,... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]