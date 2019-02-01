Everest Masters to host ECD Masters tomorrow

Everest Masters will host East Coast Demerara Masters in a 25-over fixture tomorrow starting at 13:00hrs. The game is being organised as part of the club’s fund raising venture. The day’s activities will commence with a T20 affair between V Net Bachelors and V Net Married Men while Factory Price will play Young Alcoholic in a softball game from 18:00hrs.

Everest Masters: Rajesh Singh, Sahadeo Hardaiow, Clement Archer, Hemraj Garbarran, Basil Persaud, Rakesh Gangaram, Ronald Jaisingh, Nadir Baksh, Imtiaz Sadik, Ucil Armstrong, Arjune Nandu, Robert Pereira, Robin Bharat, Satyendra Khemraj, Anwar Rahaman and Anil Beharry.

East Coast Masters: Sheik Mohamed, Eon Abel, Latchman Yadram, Chandrika Geenarine, Shameer Shahib, David Harper, Anil Persaud, Deonarine Chatura, Walter Bryne, Winston London, Ishwarlall Jitlall, Bashier Khan, Pameshwar Ram and Sham Persaud. The trophies are being sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.