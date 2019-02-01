Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Entries for MYO Inter Jamaat Softball close on February 9

Feb 01, 2019 Sports 0

 

Teams desirous of participating in the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) of Guyana Inter Jamaat Softball Cricket competition have until February 9 to register. The tournament is scheduled to commence on February 3rd at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
The registration fee is $3,000 per team; trophies and cash incentives will be at stake. All Jamaats interested in participating are asked to make contact with Br. Imran Ally on 231 9822, 689 7425, Br. Ralph Khan on 625 4330, Br. Abdool Kumar on 670 8207 or Br. Azad Ibrahim on 624 3362.

