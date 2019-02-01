Entries for MYO Inter Jamaat Softball close on February 9

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Teams desirous of participating in the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) of Guyana Inter Jamaat Softball Cricket competition have until February 9 to register. The tournament is scheduled to commence on February 3rd at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
The registration fee is $3,000 per team; trophies and cash incentives will be at stake. All Jamaats interested in participating are asked to make contact with Br. Imran Ally on 231 9822, 689 7425, Br. Ralph Khan on 625 4330, Br. Abdool Kumar on 670 8207 or Br. Azad Ibrahim on 624 3362.
Feb 01, 2019Story and photos by Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Lifetime Real Estate, Cascadia Hotel and Star Party Rental After three losses and a win in four matches T&T Red Force sacked...
Feb 01, 2019
Feb 01, 2019
Feb 01, 2019
Feb 01, 2019
Feb 01, 2019
I am using the word coup d’état loosely as many commentators and journalists have done since the early 20th century.... more
In the Oscar award-winning movie, A Man for All Seasons, there is an interesting dialogue between the lead character,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]