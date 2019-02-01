Churek Transport and Tours supports RFA Team to Cup of Water Falls tourney in Brazil

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Face Figueiredense in first match today
The Rupununi Football Association (RFA) is extending thanks to the Management of Churek Transport and Tours for their assistance in ensuring that the team made the trip to Brazil to contest the Cup of
Water Falls in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas, Brazil.
The RFA Under-17 side will play their first match of the championship which also has U-13 and 15 teams competing today against Figueiredense which is the feature and ninth match of the day.
President of the RFA Ryan Farias said that he is expecting the 18-man team which left Guyana on Wednesday last, to give a very good account given the fact that they have been encamped for two weeks under Head Coach Ken Grant.
Prior to leaving, the RFA had organised a fund raising double header which saw the RFA U-17s defeating Central X1 4-1. The female clash between Gladiators and Far East United ended 0-0.
Farias is also expressing the association’s gratitude to Cindy’s Bus Service for their donation of uniforms for the tour.
