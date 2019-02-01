BCB to host RHTY&SC/GBTI U-17 Inter Secondary School Region 6 Tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has join hands with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS, to host an Under-17 tournament for 17 Secondary Schools in Region 6. It would be sponsored by the Port Mourant Branch of the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) which has in the last five years sponsored a tournament for Secondary Schools in the Lower Corentyne area in conjunction with the RHTY&SC.

Assistant Secretary/CEO of RHTY&SC, Simon Naidu stated that the club over the years has organised over 150 cricket tournaments at different levels as part of its Cricket Development Programme.

The Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry U-17 Inter Secondary tourney would be played for 25 overs and on a knockout basis.

The RHTY&SC and BCB would use the tournament to promote the Say Yes to Life and Say No to Drugs Message to the competing schools. Naidu hailed the outstanding work of the Board in promoting the game across the county and announced that the club would be working along with the Board to lift cricket to a higher standard.

Last year, the RHTY&SC used over $2M of its own funds to assist its Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster fulfill his duties as BCB President and also donated millions of dollars worth of gear, scorebooks, stumps and trophies to clubs.

Naidu expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of GBTI for sponsoring the tournament.

BCB President and RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that 35 tournaments are scheduled to be hosted this year after a record 30 was organised in 2018 at the Under-13, 15, 17, 19, 21, Female, Internal Zone, Double Wicket, Second Division and First Division levels.

This GBTI competition would be contested by the following Secondary Schools, Skeldon High, Tagore Memorial, Line Path, Central Corentyne, Black Bush, Winifred Gaskin, Manchester High, Corentyne Comprehensive, Port Mourant, J.C. Chandisingh, Lower Corentyne, Canje, Berbice High, Vryman’s Erven, Berbice Educational Institute, New Amsterdam and Tutorial Academy.

Players must be born on or after the 1st September, 2000 and shall have an attendance rate of 80%. Schools who play players above the age limit or who are not attending school would be thrown out of the tournament and debarred from all school tournaments in 2019.

GBTI Branch Manager Ghoeblall Mahadeo stated that the Bank was pleased to sponsor the tournament and expressed confidence that the event would be well organised and achieve all of its objectives.

He stated that GBTI, as a matter of policy invests heavily in sports and education. He urged the teams to play the game in a spirit of unity, goodwill and discipline.