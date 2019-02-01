BCB 14-member squad for Senior Female Inter County Championship announced

Despite the absence of West Indies Player Shemaine Campbelle who is away representing the West Indies in Pakistan, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a strong 14-member squad for the

upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Senior Female Inter County Tournament.

The Team would be led by West Indies left arm pacer Tremayne Smartt while another West Indies Player Erva Giddings would serve as Vice Captain. Level III Coach Winston Smith and Slyvia Autar would serve as Coach and Manager, respectively.

West Indies selectee Sheneeta Grimmond would lead the batting line up in the absence of Campbelle and Shabiki Gajnabi who would be leading the Guyana Under-19 Select Team in the same Tournament.

Grimmond would receive support from National Players Melanie Henry, Sherica Campbelle, Marian Samaroo, Smartt, Giddings and Dian Prahalad. The strong bowling attack would be spearheaded by the West Indies quartet of Smartt, Giddings, Subrina Munroe, Grimmond with support from off spinner Plaffiana Millington, medium pacer Sherica Campbelle and left arm spinner Dian Prahalad,

The full team: Tremayne Smartt, Marian Samaroo, Russhanna Lynch, Erva Giddings, Plaffiana Millington, Sherica Campbelle, Melanie Henry, Kimmone Thomas, Aleema Arokium, Sheneeta Grimmond, Subrina Munroe, Ashmini Munisar, Abigail Kishun, Dian Prahalad.

BCB President Hilbert Foster informed that the Berbice Team has been in training for over one month under the supervision of Coach Winston Smith and is fully prepared to defend their title. He however expressed disappointment that West Indies selectee Shabiki Gajnabi would not be able to represent the County due to her playing for the select Guyana U-19 Team in the Tournament.