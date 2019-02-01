Basil coulda learn bout 33 and 32 in Bam Bam Alley

Latest update February 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Everywhere you tun is an Ali. De PPP got one Ali as de presidential candidate and de PNC got anodda Ali as de boss. If people didn’t know dem, people woulda seh dat dem two Ali is brudda and sister. Right away people seh dat one Ali is bad enough and dem can do without two.
Canada don’t want problem, suh it write and tell de PPP Ali not to come. Dat was big news. De PNC people decide dat dem gon strip de odda one of some of she powers. But dat was only de start of de stupidness.
Basil de Willie had to go till to de court fuh a judge tell him dat 33 bigger than 32. He did file an action fuh de court to decide if 33 bigger than 32. Dem boys seh he coulda go to Bam Bam Alley, drink two beer and dem people woulda tell him which one bigger.
De Chief Justice had to tell him dat he didn’t have to come to court to find out which one –33 or 32—bigger. When de judge tell him, he decide to ask de judge to postpone de decision. She had to tell him dat all she do was give an interpretation. She seh he can go elsewhere and see if he can find somebody who agree wid him.
And de embarrassment caused by Charranrass. De man vote wid de PPP on de no-confidence motion. Dem boys seh dat even if Basil did think about a confidence motion wheh de government MPs woulda been de movers, he couldn’t be sure he woulda ketch Charranrass. He couldn’t be sure de man woulda seh no.
He problems ain’t done deh. All he PNC colleagues vex wid him. Dem tell him not to go to court over de dual citizenship, but he decide to kill nuff bird wid one stone. He know dat a ruling would knock out all de people who could beat him out of de race fuh de leadership of de party. It woulda knock out Li’l Joe, Carl, and Volda—de top people in de party.
Well Soulja Bai seh dat Basil will never get de PNC leadership. He seh he rather offer it to Jagdeo.
Talk half and wait fuh Basil resignation as Attorney General.
