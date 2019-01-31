West Indies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars favoured to rebound from loss to Hurricanes As they face-off with struggling Red Force from today

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with Cascadia Hotel,

Star Party Rentals & Lifetime Real Estate

Despite their first loss in 15 games in the fifth round of the West Indies First-Class against the Leewards Hurricanes at Providence two weeks ago, four-times defending Champions Guyana Jaguars (85.6) remain in the lead on the points table as they head into battle against the T&T Red Force from today at the Queens Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

The Red Force has struggled so far with their only win in four games being against Jamaica, who sits less than a point below Red Force’s 33 points, at the bottom of the ladder.

After three defeats in four matches, former T&T player Kelvin Williams was sacked as Coach and replaced for today’s game by ex-Test pacer Mervin Dillon, who insists his new chargers need to concentrate on the mental department of their game.

“I don’t have little children here, I have big men and they need to be strong and go out and battle hard.” Dillion told the Media leading up to today’s encounter against the Leon Johnson lead Jaguars in their own back yard.

Ravi Rampaul, Rayad Emrit, and Lendl Simmons practiced with a Red Force team in which only 23-year-old left-hander Jeremy Solozano (104) has scored a century, but the former West Indies U-19 batsman who has scored 285 runs from four matches, has had little support this season as only Yannic Cariah with 61 has scored a half century while no Red Force batsman, except Solozano, has reached 150 for this season.

Today Denish Ramdin, Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed, Amir Jangoo and Imran Khan will have to come to the party with the bat today.

Without the genuinely quick Shannon Gabriel, 21-year-old Odean Smith will hope to bowl fast with the new ball, while leg-spinner Khan has picked up 19 wickets and will spearhead the spin attack.

The Guyanese also had a net session at the Oval and in conditions which should be good for batting, the Jaguars, although without young batting sensation Shimron Hetmyer, will be strengthened by the return of Chanderpaul Hemraj and the Test pair of Vishaul Singh and Raymon Reifer and will be a force to be reckoned with.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s 362 runs is the third highest most runs and although he needs to face less dot balls, he has demonstrated immense concentration.

Anthony Bramble has scored back-to-back tons this season, while fast bowling all-rounders Kemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Chris Barnwell, Sherfane Rutherford and Clinton Pestano are all capable of making big scores which gives the Jaguars batting depth.

Johnson is regarded the best Captain in the Region but with just one fifty so far this season he is failing to get big scores and if he was not the skipper he would have been starting to worry about keeping his place in the side as a batsman.

The seam bowling will be taken care of by Pestano, Paul, Shepherd, Reifer, Barnwell and

Rutherford with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who has the most wickets (28) this season leading the spin department.

The forecast is for good weather and today’s game is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.