Verdict looms for seven on trial for shopkeeper’s murder

MURDERED: Zulfiker Namdar

Closing arguments were presented yesterday by the defence and prosecution as the trial of seven persons accused of the murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara shopkeeper, Zulfiker Namdar, is winding down.
In fact, verdicts are expected as early next Monday after Justice Singh sums up the evidence and sends the jury to deliberate.
Those on trial are Allan Dorsett, called ‘Baird’; Delwayne Croft; Esan Lawrence, called ‘Muscle’; Jermain Williams, called ‘Yankee’; Andrew Chandler, called ‘Sonic’ or ‘Sowie’; Samuel Bacchus, called ‘Kirk’ and Casindra Dorsett also known as ‘Cassandra Singh-Dorsett’, the wife of Allan.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry are appearing for Allan Dorsett. Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson is appearing for Lawrence, Croft and Casindra Dorsett, while Attorney-at-Law George Thomas is representing Williams, Chandler and Bacchus.
Presenting the case for the prosecution are State Counsel Tuanna Harding, State Counsel Abigail Gibbs and State Counsel, Tariq Mohamed.
According to previous reports, Namdar was shot and killed after heavily armed gunmen intruded his
Lot 76 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara home where he resided with his parents.
The gunmen shot at Namdar while he was in the shop he operated. They left him lying in a pool of blood, before escaping with a large sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery.
Namdar was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

