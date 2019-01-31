Verdict looms for seven on trial for shopkeeper’s murder

Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
Closing arguments were presented yesterday by the defence and prosecution as the trial of seven persons accused of the murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara shopkeeper, Zulfiker Namdar, is winding down.
In fact, verdicts are expected as early next Monday after Justice Singh sums up the evidence and sends the jury to deliberate.
Those on trial are Allan Dorsett, called ‘Baird’; Delwayne Croft; Esan Lawrence, called ‘Muscle’; Jermain Williams, called ‘Yankee’; Andrew Chandler, called ‘Sonic’ or ‘Sowie’; Samuel Bacchus, called ‘Kirk’ and Casindra Dorsett also known as ‘Cassandra Singh-Dorsett’, the wife of Allan.
They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry are appearing for Allan Dorsett. Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson is appearing for Lawrence, Croft and Casindra Dorsett, while Attorney-at-Law George Thomas is representing Williams, Chandler and Bacchus.
Presenting the case for the prosecution are State Counsel Tuanna Harding, State Counsel Abigail Gibbs and State Counsel, Tariq Mohamed.
According to previous reports, Namdar was shot and killed after heavily armed gunmen intruded his
Lot 76 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara home where he resided with his parents.
The gunmen shot at Namdar while he was in the shop he operated. They left him lying in a pool of blood, before escaping with a large sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery.
Namdar was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jan 31, 2019It’s that time again for the Petra Organisation’s first football tournament of the year, the Milo Schools’ football competition, which coincidentally is in its seventh...
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Since the no confidence vote (NCV) of December 21, 2018, the print media have been deluged with interpretations of the constitution... more
The Charrandass Persaud (CP) “yes’ vote in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018 was a case of the PNCR... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]