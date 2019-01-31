Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Venezuelans allowed to stay in Guyana, charged for break and enter

Two Venezuelans who were allowed to stay in Guyana, were yesterday arraigned on a charge of break and enter after allegedly stealing over one million dollars in articles from a shop.

Nelson Moto left and Tavier Solórzano right

Tavier Lafez Solórzano and Nelson Vladimir Perez Moto made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus with an interpreter.
It was alleged that on January 25, 2019 at Shell Landing, Essequibo, the men broke and entered the shop of Colin Basil and stole a quantity of raw gold and silver among other articles all to a total value of $1,314,500.
Solórzano pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him. He informed the court that he is 24 years old and a father of one. He said that he is a labourer and was working outside the shop for the past three months.
Moto, the other defendant, was uncertain about his plea therefore the magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He related to the court that he is 25 years old and is also the father of one. Moto told the court that he is a businessman selling clothes and food.
Both men told the court that they do not have a legal passport, however they would have been staying in the country from documents that would have been given to them by immigration officers of Guyana.
Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail being granted to the men based on the fact that they have no ties to the country. Bail was refused and they were remanded to prison until February 5, 2019.

