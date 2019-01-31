Two others appear for stealing female undergarments

Following an appearance by two vagrants last week in court for allegedly stealing female undergarments, two others joined them in prison for the same offence.

Colin De Souza, 50, and Patrick Huntley, 39, denied the allegation which stated that on January 23, 2019 at Stabroek Market Wharf, they stole a quantity of brassieres, slippers and panties all to a total value of $391,000, property of Monel Rogers.

The men at the time were arranged before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, objected to bail being granted to the two accused based on the fact that the police were looking for them while they were in hiding. He also objected to bail under the grounds of the nature of the offence and the penalties it attracts.

Furthermore, the prosecutor mentioned that no fixed place of abode was given to the police for the men.

After listening to the prosecutor the magistrate then upheld the submission and remanded the men to prison. They were instructed to return to court on February 13, 2019 for their next court appearance.

According to reports, on the day in question Rogers left a box with the articles at the location mentioned in the charge. The men later came and took the articles without the consent of the owner.

Leslie Ferdinand and Harry Bahamie were arrested and charged for the offence last week. They appeared in court last Friday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During interrogation the men notified police officers that De Souza and Huntley were in with them on the incident, hence an investigation was done and the charge was prepared for the defendants.