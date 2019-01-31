SOCU fraud charges hinder Irfaan Ali from travelling to Canada

Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, was unable to travel to Canada on Tuesday. The Canadian authorities cited the 19 fraud charges brought against him by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) last year.
The charges note that Ali allegedly undersold state lands at Pradoville Two to former PPP Ministers and affiliates.
In a statement to the media yesterday evening, Ali explained that he had a series of meetings and events with the Diaspora in Toronto, Canada.
He said, “I was scheduled to leave Guyana, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 10:20am, via Caribbean Airlines: BW 600 flight. On Monday, January 28, 2019, at 4:05pm, I received a correspondence from the High Commission of Canada, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, advising me of a report in relation to the 19 trumped-up charges by SOCU.”
In the correspondence, the PPP Presidential Candidate said he was advised not to travel and was given 30 days to respond to the matter that was raised.
Even though he was prevented from travelling, Ali clarified that he is in possession of a valid passport and visa to Canada. He has since contacted Canada’s High Commissioner, in Georgetown, Guyana to look into the matter.
He said, “As I await the outcome, I assure all Guyanese in the Diaspora of my utmost respect and regard for them and the circumstances surrounding my travel to Canada at this time is beyond my control.”
Jan 31, 2019It’s that time again for the Petra Organisation’s first football tournament of the year, the Milo Schools’ football competition, which coincidentally is in its seventh...
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Since the no confidence vote (NCV) of December 21, 2018, the print media have been deluged with interpretations of the constitution... more
The Charrandass Persaud (CP) “yes’ vote in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018 was a case of the PNCR... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]