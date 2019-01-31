SOCU fraud charges hinder Irfaan Ali from travelling to Canada

PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, was unable to travel to Canada on Tuesday. The Canadian authorities cited the 19 fraud charges brought against him by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) last year.

The charges note that Ali allegedly undersold state lands at Pradoville Two to former PPP Ministers and affiliates.

In a statement to the media yesterday evening, Ali explained that he had a series of meetings and events with the Diaspora in Toronto, Canada.

He said, “I was scheduled to leave Guyana, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 10:20am, via Caribbean Airlines: BW 600 flight. On Monday, January 28, 2019, at 4:05pm, I received a correspondence from the High Commission of Canada, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, advising me of a report in relation to the 19 trumped-up charges by SOCU.”

In the correspondence, the PPP Presidential Candidate said he was advised not to travel and was given 30 days to respond to the matter that was raised.

Even though he was prevented from travelling, Ali clarified that he is in possession of a valid passport and visa to Canada. He has since contacted Canada’s High Commissioner, in Georgetown, Guyana to look into the matter.

He said, “As I await the outcome, I assure all Guyanese in the Diaspora of my utmost respect and regard for them and the circumstances surrounding my travel to Canada at this time is beyond my control.”