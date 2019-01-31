Simon Naidu – BCB PRO and RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO at just 18 years old

At just eighteen years old, Simon Naidu is fast becoming a household name in the Ancient County of Berbice. Naidu, who joined Guyana’s best youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS at the tender age of 14, was elected as its Asst Secretary/CEO at just sixteen years old. I time Naidu has now taken over the day to day operation of the Club and is in ch

arge of its highly successful Cricket Programme.

His outstanding work at the RHTYSC has resulted in his appointment as the Public Relations Officer of the Berbice Cricket Board. BCB President and RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster has described Naidu as one of the smartest, visionary and progressive youths he has met over his thirty years at the Club. Foster noted that his Asst Secretary/CEO was a huge assist to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sport Club, MS and noted that every executive at the Berbice Cricket Board supported his appointment as the Board’s Public Relations Officer because they knew of his talent and hard work. As BCB Public Relations Officer, Naidu is in charge of the promotion of matches, press releases, Facebook account and Television Programme. Since the election of Foster as BCB President, Naidu has also played a major role in BCB activities. He expressed surprise at his recent appointment but stated that he was totally dedicated to fulfilling his duties as part of a united team effort to lift Berbice Cricket even higher.

With Foster cutting back his duties at the RHTYSC, Naidu has taken over the day to day operation of the RHTYSC which undertakes over 700 activities/programmes annually. Naidu is directly responsible for all of the Club’s assets, membership, reports, cricket matches, Say No/Say Yes Campaign and record keeping among others. He also is the chief organiser of the Club’s Award Ceremony, Cricket Academy, Educational Summer Camp, Christmas Charity Programme, Annual Review Magazine and the yearlong Charity Outreach Programme. Foster stated that once Naidu stays with the RHTYSC, MS he would naturally be the next Secretary/CEO. Over the last two years under Naidu’s leadership the RHTYSC has completely dominated Berbice Cricket by winning over sixteen titles. Naidu is supported by a panel of experienced Cricket Administrators including Robby Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks, Sohan Harry and Tyrone Pottaya.

Naidu hailed the unity and hard work of the RHTYSC Management Team as the main reason for all the successes over the years. He urged youths across Guyana to get involved in the Management of Clubs, NGOs and their Religious place of worship.