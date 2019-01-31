Radically improved Bartica Stelling enters second phase

The reconstruction of the Bartica Stelling has entered its second phase. Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited was awarded the contract for the first phase by way of a tender in 2017. This phase was completed last October.

Phase One description dictated that the southern section of the stelling be demolished and reconstructed with support piles made of greenheart for the substructure. The phase now accommodates commercial concessions and a modernised passenger waiting area.

During a visit to the stelling mid-last year General Manager, Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant, said the completed stelling will also house various government offices, commercial businesses, passenger waiting area, canteen and staff offices.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited, Mr. Courtney Benn, said that the second phase is now underway. That too involved a public tender.

This Phase Two entails an extension on the northern section of the stelling, as a way to accommodate the drawbridge. Right now there are the timber stages that allow vehicles to drive on and off the ferry. “We are hoping to move away from this, for safety purposes,” Merchant explained.

She added that plans to construct the drawbridge is underway and will accommodate boats; it will be similar to the design of the Supenaam Stelling used for side-loading.

The 300-plus 60-foot long reinforced concrete piles for the stelling arrived from Suriname with a tensile strength of 7,500 pounds per square inch far exceeding the 5,000 psi stipulated in the contract.. The demolition of the northern portion of the Bartica stelling has already begun.

According to Merchant, T&HD has also made provision for vendors with the construction of 16 stalls and parking spaces for members of the public. This includes the current construction of an administration building.

It will also house various government offices, commercial businesses, passenger waiting area, canteen and staff offices, some of which should have already been in place.

On completion, the Bartica Stelling would be the most modern stelling in the country.