Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Radically improved Bartica Stelling enters second phase

Jan 31, 2019 News 0

The reconstruction of the Bartica Stelling has entered its second phase. Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited was awarded the contract for the first phase by way of a tender in 2017. This phase was completed last October.
Phase One description dictated that the southern section of the stelling be demolished and reconstructed with support piles made of greenheart for the substructure. The phase now accommodates commercial concessions and a modernised passenger waiting area.
During a visit to the stelling mid-last year General Manager, Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant, said the completed stelling will also house various government offices, commercial businesses, passenger waiting area, canteen and staff offices.
Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited, Mr. Courtney Benn, said that the second phase is now underway. That too involved a public tender.
This Phase Two entails an extension on the northern section of the stelling, as a way to accommodate the drawbridge. Right now there are the timber stages that allow vehicles to drive on and off the ferry. “We are hoping to move away from this, for safety purposes,” Merchant explained.
She added that plans to construct the drawbridge is underway and will accommodate boats; it will be similar to the design of the Supenaam Stelling used for side-loading.
The 300-plus 60-foot long reinforced concrete piles for the stelling arrived from Suriname with a tensile strength of 7,500 pounds per square inch far exceeding the 5,000 psi stipulated in the contract.. The demolition of the northern portion of the Bartica stelling has already begun.
According to Merchant, T&HD has also made provision for vendors with the construction of 16 stalls and parking spaces for members of the public. This includes the current construction of an administration building.
It will also house various government offices, commercial businesses, passenger waiting area, canteen and staff offices, some of which should have already been in place.
On completion, the Bartica Stelling would be the most modern stelling in the country.

More in this category

Sports

Seventh Milo Schools’ football tourney launched – 33% increase in teams

Seventh Milo Schools’ football tourney launched – 33%...

Jan 31, 2019

  It’s that time again for the Petra Organisation’s first football tournament of the year, the Milo Schools’ football competition, which coincidentally is in its seventh...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Nationwide 2017/2018 Playoffs Santos and BV Triumph United to kick off action on Saturday

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Nationwide 2017/2018...

Jan 31, 2019

Roger Harper returned as GCA President for two-year term Two new faces on Executive

Roger Harper returned as GCA President for...

Jan 31, 2019

Simon Naidu – BCB PRO and RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO at just 18 years old

Simon Naidu – BCB PRO and RHTYSC Asst...

Jan 31, 2019

West Indies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars favoured to rebound from loss to Hurricanes As they face-off with struggling Red Force from today

West Indies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars favoured...

Jan 31, 2019

EBFA preparing for warm up match with Golden Jaguars

EBFA preparing for warm up match with Golden...

Jan 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]