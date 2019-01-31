Labourer jailed for illegal gun

Khayyam Ahmad made an appearance in court and changed his plea for a charge of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was on remand for. This time around he admitted to the charge.

Last December, Ahmad appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and denied the charge which alleged that on December 1, last, at South Road, Bourda, he had in his possession one .32 pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Yesterday, Ahmad found himself before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts; he entered a guilty plea after the charge was read to him for the second time.

The accused was represented by attorney at law George Thomas who informed the court that Ahmad is 34 years of age. He added that the defendant is a mechanic from Lot 197 South Road with four children.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, about 23:30 hrs Police Constable Williams went to Airmax Tyre Shop on South Road, Bourda, to change a tyre on his motor car.

The court heard that during the process Williams and the accused who is an employee of the shop, got into an argument and Ahmad walked behind the tyre shop and returned with a gun in his pants waist.

Ahmad was about to reach for the unlicensed firearm when someone shouted, “Boy, how you talking to the police like that.” Upon hearing that, the defendant ran to the back of the shop and threw the gun in a corner.

The officer (Williams) then called for backup and a party of police officers went to the location and conducted a search in the presence of Ahmad, which resulted in the discovery of the firearm.

The defendant was cautioned, then arrested and taken into custody. He was later charged for the offence.

When asked if he had anything to say before sentence was passed, Ahmad stated, “I am really sorry for the offence I committed and I would like to go home and see my children.”

Magistrate McGusty then imposed a one-year suspended sentence on Ahmad. This means that if Ahmad is charged another time he will then be placed in prison to serve this one year sentence. He was also instructed him to pay a $15,000 fine.