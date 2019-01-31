Is only when he in jail Lula want to go to funeral

Lula should know de journey of life. No one is ahead of you or behind you. You are not more advanced “or less enlightened.” You are exactly where you need to be. It is not a contest; it’s life. We are all teachers and we are all students.

That is a lesson Lula and Fat Man Irfaat got to learn.

Everybody got freedom of speech but is not everybody can say what he want. Same way, everybody free to move about but dem always got a limit. Something does always come up to stop dem in dem tracks.

Lula was a powerful president in Brazil. People did like him so much that even after he get jail people was prepared to vote fuh him as president of Brazil. He end up in jail fuh corruption. He follow in de footsteps of nuff leaders, including dem in Guyana.

De difference is that in dem odda country when you corrupt and you step out is jail you gone. In Guyana, nobody don’t touch you. And dem boys know jail is not a good place. Lula know that too.

De odda day he petition a judge to come out of jail to go to ee brother funeral. De judge tell him to stay wheh he deh. De truth is that he did want to get some fresh air.

Some reporters did find out that when Lula was president and not in jail, two odda brothers close dem eyes. Lula didn’t have to ask permission to go to de funeral but de reporters find out that he didn’t even go.

That is why de judge wanted to know why he want to go now. Lula was Jagdeo friend. De man come to Guyana and Jagdeo been foot to foot wid him. De people in Brazil jail Lula but dem never touch Jagdeo.

Fat Man Irfaat ain’t even get jail yet but he find out wha gun happen. He can’t go to Canada and if he try to go to de States he gun find out that is de same thing. He wouldn’t pass de airport. Like Lula, he is exactly where he should be.

Talk half and watch wha de journey of life do to Lula and Irfaat.