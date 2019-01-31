Govt. urges Goldfields to resolve internal issues -pushes for underground mining

Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

The Government of Guyana says that it welcomes the planned underground mining project to be undertaken by Canada-based company, Guyana Gold Fields Inc. as one of the flagship projects in the natural resources sector for 2019.
The other flagship projects are bauxite mining at Bonasika in Region Three and manganese mining in Matthews Ridge, Region One.
“The Government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, and agencies, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, is reviewing the company’s plan to advance the underground exploration to potentially upgrade and expand the current resource and unlock the Aurora deposit’s full potential,” according to the government statement.
Aurora has a total gold reserve of 6.25 million ounces in the measured and indicated categories, as well as an additional 1.79 million ounces in the inferred category.

The Government is urging that Guyana Goldfields continue to push its development of the Region Seven underground mining.

“The prospective underground operations are aimed at extracting more than two million ounces. The mine plan has since been approved by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the sister Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has rightly called for an updated Environmental Impact Assessment to ensure an underground mining operation of world-class specifications. All indications are that this review process is proceeding well.”
Meaning, the Government takes serious note of the internal issues within the company and is concerned about the negative impact on the company’s production and overall well-being and places on record its expectation that these internal matters will be resolved soonest and in the best interest of all.
“The Government continues to recognize the great role mining plays in our nation’s social and economic development. In this sense, the GOG will continue to promote the sustainable use of our country’s natural resources noting that it will aid in the creation of jobs and enhance sustainable investments in all aspects of our society.”

