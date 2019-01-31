GECOM warns of strange persons visiting homes

Latest update January 31st, 2019 8:17 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission is urging citizens to be alert and not divulge personal information to persons visiting their homes under the pretense of being representatives of the commission.
“Several persons from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six in particular have contacted the GECOM Secretariat to query the nature of the exercise after being visited by persons purporting to be from the Commission.”
The Commission said it is not engaged in any such field exercise and is therefore urging citizens to be extremely cautious and not to provide any information to those persons as their motive is unknown and can be potentially harmful.
For clarifications, GECOM is asking that persons contact the Public Relations Officer on 223-9653.
