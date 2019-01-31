GECOM told it is willfully neglecting constitutional mandate

As a stalemate at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues over a date for general elections, there could be some progress in the process to determine the commission’s readiness.

On Tuesday, during the statutory meeting of the six commissioners and chairman, Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson, it was agreed that the GECOM Operations Sub-Committee will examine work-plan scenarios which could be provide then.

On Tuesday, the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, was a no-show. Commissioner Robeson Benn, of the Opposition side, disclosed that the commissioners were not briefed on a meeting with the diplomatic community.

That meeting reportedly took place Monday with the Diplomats on the no-confidence vote.

However, according to Benn yesterday, the Chairman refused to reveal whom he met or give details.

The Chairman also did not want to suspend the agenda to deal with the critical issue of elections, Benn said.

Tuesday’s meeting saw over three hours spent on minutes of past meetings.

“It was agreed that the Operations Sub-Committee will examine the work plan scenarios which will be provided by next Monday.”

The work plans will layout the timelines and what has to be done by GECOM for the elections.

“We on our side are still of the view that elections can be held by March 19 and that sufficient time and safeguards are present to so do,” Benn said.

According to the commissioner, he told the Commission that it risked the loss or damage to its reputation collectively and also that of individual commissioners as a result of willful neglect of its constitutional mandate.

Guyana is facing an unprecedented situation with possible early elections due to a successful no-confidence vote laid by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, who voted against his colleagues, has triggered constitutional provisions as a consequence for elections to be held in 90 day from December 21st.

However, Government has challenged the validity of the vote in court, pointing out that Persaud was illegally sitting as he had dual citizenship, a no-no, under the laws.

The court rulings are expected today.