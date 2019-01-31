CANU nabs third suspect in Charlestown drug bust

A third suspect is now in custody following last Tuesday’s discovery of 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20 grams cocaine at a Charlestown property.

A CANU release said that the individual was a Route 42 minibus driver.

Also in custody is Ebony Craig, 23, of Lot 17 Lamaha Springs Sophia; and Courtney Demonick, 58, of Lot 82 St. Stephens Street, Charlestown.

All suspects are currently in custody pending the completion of the investigation.

CANU ranks had reportedly kept the property under surveillance from some time.

It is alleged that the ranks moved in around 11.00 hrs on Tuesday, after a woman came out of the house.

The marijuana is suspected to have been shipped from Colombia.

According to reports, while the property was under surveillance, a man brought out a package and took it to a car that was parked outside.

He then collected a smaller package. It was then that the operatives moved in and arrested the suspects.

This is the third time in recent months that CANU has seized marijuana that is believed to have been shipped from Colombia.

It is on a much higher grade than what is grown here and therefore the street value is higher.

CANU has indicated that it will release full details on the operation and the total weight of the marijuana when it wraps up the operation.