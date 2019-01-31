Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Buxton United FC maintain tradition of Donating Blood

Jan 31, 2019

 

The Buxton United Football Club (BUFC), one of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League teams have continued its social commitment of donating blood to the Bl

Members of the Buxton United FC during yesterday’s blood donation exercise.

ood Transfusion Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.
On Tuesday last, BUFC, which finished as the runner-up team in the just concluded GFF/Stag Super 16 year-end knock-out championship, made their yearly trek to the Blood Transfusion Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital to keep up a tradition that is in its fourth year.

Technical Department Head of the club, Mr. Lyndon France and five players donated blood which France stated has become a part of the club’s social responsibility.
“Donating blood has now become a part of our club’s yearly programme, players and management staff has agreed that we will do our part in assisting others by doing this on a yearly basis. As they say, blood saves lives and you never know, we might be saving the life of a footballer who will one day play for our team.”

