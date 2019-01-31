Latest update January 31st, 2019 8:17 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking News! No-confidence vote valid; 33 is majority; dual citizenship is unconstitutional

Jan 31, 2019 News 0

 

In ground-breaking rulings today, Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George, said that the December 21 vote by Government back-bencher, Charrandass Persaud, was valid.

She also ruled that the majority vote in the National Assembly as relates to a no-confidence vote is 33.

However, the dual citizenship of Member of Parliament Persaud is unconstitutional.

Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George

Persaud has since flown out to Canada, under the protection of that country’s

Former AFC’s parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud

government and has been expelled by the Alliance For Change (AFC), the small faction of the Coalition Government.

It would mean that early elections, for all intents and purposes, are supposed to be held within the 90 days stipulated by the constitution unless the political parties in Parliament agree by a two-thirds majority to extend the life of that lawmaking body. (More in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur News)

More in this category

Sports

Seventh Milo Schools’ football tourney launched – 33% increase in teams

Seventh Milo Schools’ football tourney launched – 33%...

Jan 31, 2019

  It’s that time again for the Petra Organisation’s first football tournament of the year, the Milo Schools’ football competition, which coincidentally is in its seventh...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Nationwide 2017/2018 Playoffs Santos and BV Triumph United to kick off action on Saturday

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Nationwide 2017/2018...

Jan 31, 2019

Roger Harper returned as GCA President for two-year term Two new faces on Executive

Roger Harper returned as GCA President for...

Jan 31, 2019

Simon Naidu – BCB PRO and RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO at just 18 years old

Simon Naidu – BCB PRO and RHTYSC Asst...

Jan 31, 2019

West Indies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars favoured to rebound from loss to Hurricanes As they face-off with struggling Red Force from today

West Indies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars favoured...

Jan 31, 2019

EBFA preparing for warm up match with Golden Jaguars

EBFA preparing for warm up match with Golden...

Jan 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]