Breaking News! No-confidence vote valid; 33 is majority; dual citizenship is unconstitutional

Latest update January 31st, 2019 8:17 PM
In ground-breaking rulings today, Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George, said that the December 21 vote by Government back-bencher, Charrandass Persaud, was valid.
She also ruled that the majority vote in the National Assembly as relates to a no-confidence vote is 33.
However, the dual citizenship of Member of Parliament Persaud is unconstitutional.
Persaud has since flown out to Canada, under the protection of that country’s
government and has been expelled by the Alliance For Change (AFC), the small faction of the Coalition Government.
It would mean that early elections, for all intents and purposes, are supposed to be held within the 90 days stipulated by the constitution unless the political parties in Parliament agree by a two-thirds majority to extend the life of that lawmaking body. (More in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur News)
