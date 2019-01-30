Youth found with counterfeit $5000 bills charged

Days after an intelligence-led operation resulted in the apprehension of a Diamond resident with a quantity of counterfeit Guyana $5000 currency, a youth was yesterday charged for the offence.

Twenty-three-year-old Alston Pires, a technician, of 16 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs.

The charge against Pires stated that on January 25, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he had forged currency in his possession, that is to say $325,000 consisting of $5000 bills, knowing same to be forged.

Pires pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Pires was represented by Attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson who asked the court to grant his client bail in a reasonable amount, citing that he is the sole breadwinner for his family.

The lawyer told the court that if bail is granted to his client, he will return to court for the trial, citing that he is not a flight risk and is innocent of the charge.

Though Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, she asked that conditions be attached.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, ranks from the Guyana Police Force carried out an intelligence-led operation at Stabroek Market, which resulted in the apprehension of Pires with the counterfeit monies.

The Prosecutor added that investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

The Magistrate after listening to both sides released the defendant on $200,000 bail.

Conditions of the bail are that he lodges his passport at the court and report to the officer in charge at the Brickdam Police Station every Wednesday until the hearing and determination of his trial.

The father of one was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 18 for statements.