Woman jailed for killing Bajan lover appeals 18 years sentence

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
A mother of two, who was sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing her boyfriend, a Barbadian national, is hoping that that the Appeal Court will reduce her sentence.
However, at present, the applicant Tramangra Williams called “Queenie,” has asked the court for time to seek an attorney before her appeal comes up at the Appeal Court, next month.
Williams was sentenced to jail by Justice Navindra Singh after she was found guilty of manslaughter at the High Court in 2014. She begged the court for leniency, saying that it was never her intention to kill her lover.
The facts of the case stated that Williams met her boyfriend, Tyrone Bess, in Barbados and he visited Guyana where they became lovers. The couple lived at Lot 605 ‘D’ Field, Sophia.
She said that Bess, like many men, was jealous and objected to her talking to other men.
Their relationship took a turn for the worse on December 27, 2008, when Bess expressed his dislike about her relationship with a man named Eon and scolded her as a consequence.
According to her, Bess accused her of having an affair with Eon, slapped her and pulled up her clothes in public.
That particular day, she was speaking to Eon, when Bess left in disgust and went towards home but, when she arrived, he was not there and she began making arrangements to put him out, at least for a short time.
That evening, she went out on her patio and was about to put his suitcase there when she saw him smoking a cigarette. Another argument escalated between them resulting, in her telling him that she was going to get the police to expel him from the house.
On hearing this, she said, Bess kicked her and pelted her with one of his shoes that struck her in the face. Williams had charged Bess with a knife fatally injuring him. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
In her defence, Williams had told the court that she did not intend to harm her boyfriend, but that he ran into the knife during a confrontation.
“There’s no way on earth I would stab Tyrone. I wanted him to back down, that’s why I used the knife in my hand. By the time I catch myself, my dress was way above my waist.”
Jan 30, 2019By Dr. Rudi Webster What a victory! West Indies’ brilliant performance against England in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados will long be acclaimed, remembered and treasured by...
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Neither of the two deserves to be Prime Minister. Both are politicians that have damaged the future of this unlucky nation.... more
African-Guyanese are being given a basket to fetch water. The government’s call for African-Guyanese to establish their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]