West Indies C/ships 6th Round Hemraj, Reifer, Singh return to Jaguars team as they wing out Bishoo (injured), Griffith, Joseph out

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The CWI President’s X1 trio of left-handed batsman Vishaul Singh, left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Raymond Reifer and left-handed opener Chanderpaul Hemraj returned to Guyana Jaguars side for their six round Regional First-Class Championship encounter against host Trinidad Red Force from tomorrow in Port-of-Spain’.
They replace injured leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, pacer Keon Joseph and opener Trevon Griffith who were in the squad which lost for the first in 15 matches when the Leewards Hurricanes beat them in the last round at Providence.
The side left Guyana yesterday for the Twin Island Republic for their impending assignment.
Team: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Raymon Reifer, Leon Johnson (Captain), Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Christopher Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Clinton Pestano,
Coaching Staff: Rayon Griffith (Head Coach), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Assistant Coach) and Neil Barry Jnr (Physiotherapist).
