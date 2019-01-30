Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title – Wakenaam

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Underdog chalked up 75 games to win the Trophy Stall Dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
V Net took the runner spot with 74 games, while All star placed third on 69 games in the closely contested final.
Mohamed Zafrul made 17, while James Ramnarine and Amit Ramnarine scored 14 each for the winners. Anil Ramrattan and Shafdar Alli marked 17 and 15 games respectivel
y for the runner up side, while Munesh Sukram got 16 and Tom Singh 13 for All stars.
Zafrul was named the Most Valuable player. Organiser Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winning team and thanked Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for his sponsorship, adding that the dominoes community on the island is looking forward to his contin
ued support.
Jan 30, 2019By Dr. Rudi Webster What a victory! West Indies’ brilliant performance against England in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados will long be acclaimed, remembered and treasured by...
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Neither of the two deserves to be Prime Minister. Both are politicians that have damaged the future of this unlucky nation.... more
African-Guyanese are being given a basket to fetch water. The government’s call for African-Guyanese to establish their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]