Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title – Wakenaam

Underdog chalked up 75 games to win the Trophy Stall Dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

V Net took the runner spot with 74 games, while All star placed third on 69 games in the closely contested final.

Mohamed Zafrul made 17, while James Ramnarine and Amit Ramnarine scored 14 each for the winners. Anil Ramrattan and Shafdar Alli marked 17 and 15 games respectivel

y for the runner up side, while Munesh Sukram got 16 and Tom Singh 13 for All stars.

Zafrul was named the Most Valuable player. Organiser Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winning team and thanked Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for his sponsorship, adding that the dominoes community on the island is looking forward to his contin

ued support.