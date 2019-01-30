UCCA’s 2019 season begins on Friday with Inter Primary School competition

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) 2019 cricket season is expected to bowl off on Friday with play in the Davendra Ramgoolam, R and R Auto Rental Services Inter Primary School Softball T10 Cricket Competition, for schools in the Upper Corentyne area.

A total of 10 Primary Schools are down to participate in the competition which will be played on Fridays.

The schools have been divided into four groups or clusters, which is in keeping with the Ministry of Education arrangements for school in the area. The schools down to participate are Crabwood Creek, Skeldon and Corriverton Primaries in one group; No71, No 68, New Market and No 59 Primaries in another group, while No 56, No 51 and No 48 Primaries are in the third group. For the first time the schools from the Black Bush Polder area, namely, Mibicuri, Lesbeholden, Johanna and Yakusari will play in the fourth group. The winner of each group will qualify to participate in the final on 8th March at the Crabwood Creek ground.

The games will bowl off on Friday with Group one matches at the Crabwood Creek Ground.

The top teams in each group will be presented with trophies and other incentives. The overall top performers will be presented with incentives at the end of the competition.

The winning and runner up trophies compliments of R and R Auto Rental Services will go to the respective schools.

Vice President of the UCCA and head of the Competitions Committee and former national Wicketkeeper batsman, Sydney Jackman, is the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)