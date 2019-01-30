“Trini” on the run after bludgeoning, stabbing Eccles woman

Police are on the hunt for “Trini”, a Bare Root, Enterprise Road, East Coast Demerara labourer who brutally stabbed and bludgeoned his female partner around 08:00 hours yesterday at Cow Pen Street,

Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Witnesses claim the victim, Unika Stewart, a 22-year-old mother of three, sustained injuries to her head that she received as a result of her partner beating her with a piece of wood, the woman also received wounds about her body after being stabbed with a scissors.

The assailant only left the woman after she became motionless and family members who heard of the attack had come to the scene and rushed the suspect.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the victim had already been rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by police, with the assistance of family members. When enquiries were made as to what would have caused the man to attack Stewart in the manner he did, there were mixed views from Stewart’s family and “Trini’s” friends, each side blaming the other of infidelities.

Stewart is said to be in a critical condition at the GPHC. Up to press time, the suspect had not been apprehended.