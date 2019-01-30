Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Teen charged with illegal possession of firearm

A teenager was yesterday released on $100,000 bail after being charged with possession of an illegal firearm.
Eighteen-year-old Akelo Nurse, a block maker, of 271 Independence Boulevard, La Penitence made an appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on January 25, last at Charlestown, he had in his possession – one .45 pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder. Nurse pleaded not guilty to the charge.
His lawyer, Stanley Moore, in addressing the court stated that on the day in question, his client and three friends were riding their bicycles in Charlestown when they saw a police patrol vehicle and decided to turn around in an attempt to ride away.

The lawyer added that his client in an attempt to ride away from the police fell to the ground and was arrested and taken into custody.
The lawyer further stressed that it was only while at the station that the officers produced a rusty gun and claimed that his client had it in his possession.
However, Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.
The Magistrate after listening to both sides released Nurse on $100,000 bail. He was instructed to lodge his passport at the court and report every Friday to the Brickdam Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 18 for commencement of the trial.

