Stephen, Dindyal guide G Square Cavaliers to six-wicket win; MP/Zeelandia triumph

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Led by some brilliant batting from Romario Stephen and Mahindra Dindyal, G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine defeated Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars Combined by six wickets when the Regal Sports
U19 40-over tournament commenced on Saturday last in Wakenaam.
Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars batted first and posted a challenging 208 all out at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mahase Ramnarine made 37; Beesham Moses got 32 while Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devon Ramrattan and Devendra Hansraj contributed 20 each and Derwin Bacon 16. Golcharran Chulai claimed 3-12 in 3.2 overs, while Ramnaresh Persaud had 2-28 and Tikeshwar Nankoo 2-32.
G Square Cavaliers responded with 209-4 in 30.1 overs. Stephen top scored with 90, while Mahindra Dindyal made 54 and Kumeshwar Suddin 13. Ramkissoon, Ramnarine, Hansraj and Moses took one wicket each.
At Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia Combined beat Noitgedacht SC 143 runs. Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia Combined batted first and managed 208 all out in 30 overs. Kevin Hemraj stroked 81, while Ryan Atkinson made 15 as Stephon Madramotoo bagged 5-35 and Fitzroy Retemiah 3-40.
Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 65 in reply. Fitzroy Retemiah and Cleon Retemiah made 12 and 10 respectively as Rickey Persaud grabbed 5-15 and Ryan Atkinson 2-20.
The competition continues on Saturday with G Square Cavaliers playing Noitgedacht SC at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground and Maria’s Pleasure Combined entertaining Good Success/ Sans Souci/Jaguars.
