Stephen, Dindyal guide G Square Cavaliers to six-wicket win; MP/Zeelandia triumph

Jan 30, 2019

 

Led by some brilliant batting from Romario Stephen and Mahindra Dindyal, G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine defeated Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars Combined by six wickets when the Regal Sports

Rickey Persaud

Members of the G Square Cavaliers U19 team following their win.

U19 40-over tournament commenced on Saturday last in Wakenaam.
Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars batted first and posted a challenging 208 all out at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mahase Ramnarine made 37; Beesham Moses got 32 while Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devon Ramrattan and Devendra Hansraj contributed 20 each and Derwin Bacon 16. Golcharran Chulai claimed 3-12 in 3.2 overs, while Ramnaresh Persaud had 2-28 and Tikeshwar Nankoo 2-32.
G Square Cavaliers responded with 209-4 in 30.1 overs. Stephen top scored with 90, while Mahindra Dindyal made 54 and Kumeshwar Suddin 13. Ramkissoon, Ramnarine, Hansraj and Moses took one wicket each.
At Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia Combined beat Noitgedacht SC 143 runs. Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia Combined batted first and managed 208 all out in 30 overs. Kevin Hemraj stroked 81, while Ryan Atkinson made 15 as Stephon Madramotoo bagged 5-35 and Fitzroy Retemiah 3-40.

Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars team prior the start of the tournament

Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 65 in reply. Fitzroy Retemiah and Cleon Retemiah made 12 and 10 respectively as Rickey Persaud grabbed 5-15 and Ryan Atkinson 2-20.
The competition continues on Saturday with G Square Cavaliers playing Noitgedacht SC at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground and Maria’s Pleasure Combined entertaining Good Success/ Sans Souci/Jaguars.

