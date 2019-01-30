Several communities to benefit from GWI septic tank projects

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Cornelia Ida to De Kinderen Lots 1-5
Seven companies vied for Lots 1 to 5 for the Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks between Cornelia Ida and De Kinderen on the West Coast of Demerara.
Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Arcadia to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara
One company cast a bid as Arcadia to Grove residents are to benefit from Government Installation and Supply of Septic Tanks
Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Georgetown
Five companies vied for Lots 1& 2 for the supply of septic tanks in Georgetown
Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Fortlands to Susannah, East Berbice, Region 6
Residents of Region 6, between Fortlands and Susannah can now look out for the supply of septic tanks as four (4) companies bid for Lots 1 to 4
Ministry of Natural Resources- Hiring of Consultants for the Oil and Gas Project
A Foreign Company bid for the supply of consultants for the Oil and Gas project in Guyana.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Electrical Re-Wiring of Takuba Lodge Building
Thirteen Companies vied for re-wiring of the Takuba Lodge Building yesterday at The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB).
Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of Field Materials, Guyana Prison Service
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB) yesterday opened bids, for the supply of Field Materials – Guyana Prison Service; 19 bids were cast.
|
Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of Uniform Materials, Guyana Fire Service
10 companies vied for bids for the procurement of Uniform Materials for the Guyana Fire Service
Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of New Vehicles
Five (5) companies have bid for the supply of New Vehicles to the Ministry of Public Security
Ministry of Public Health – Expression of Interest
And the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB) yesterday received expressions of interest from six companies for the leasing and operating of dialysis machines and water treatment at Health Facilities across Guyana.
Jan 30, 2019By Dr. Rudi Webster What a victory! West Indies’ brilliant performance against England in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados will long be acclaimed, remembered and treasured by...
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Neither of the two deserves to be Prime Minister. Both are politicians that have damaged the future of this unlucky nation.... more
African-Guyanese are being given a basket to fetch water. The government’s call for African-Guyanese to establish their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]