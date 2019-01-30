Several communities to benefit from GWI septic tank projects

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Cornelia Ida to De Kinderen Lots 1-5

 Seven companies vied for Lots 1 to 5 for the Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks between Cornelia Ida and De Kinderen on the West Coast of Demerara.

Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Arcadia to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara

One company cast a bid as Arcadia to Grove residents are to benefit from Government Installation and Supply of Septic Tanks

Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Georgetown

Five companies vied for Lots 1& 2 for the supply of septic tanks in Georgetown

Guyana Water Inc. – Supply and Installation of Septic Tanks in Fortlands to Susannah, East Berbice, Region 6

Residents of Region 6, between Fortlands and Susannah can now look out for the supply of septic tanks as four (4) companies bid for Lots 1 to 4

Ministry of Natural Resources- Hiring of Consultants for the Oil and Gas Project

A Foreign Company bid for the supply of consultants for the Oil and Gas project in Guyana.

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Electrical Re-Wiring of Takuba Lodge Building

Thirteen Companies vied for re-wiring of the Takuba Lodge Building yesterday at The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB).

Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of Field Materials, Guyana Prison Service

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB) yesterday opened bids, for the supply of Field Materials – Guyana Prison Service; 19 bids were cast.

Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of Uniform Materials, Guyana Fire Service

10 companies vied for bids for the procurement of Uniform Materials for the Guyana Fire Service

Ministry of Public Security – Procurement of New Vehicles

Five (5) companies have bid for the supply of New Vehicles to the Ministry of Public Security

Ministry of Public Health – Expression of Interest

And the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB) yesterday received expressions of interest from six companies for the leasing and operating of dialysis machines and water treatment at Health Facilities across Guyana.

 

Sports

Beware of England

Beware of England

Jan 30, 2019

  By Dr. Rudi Webster What a victory! West Indies’ brilliant performance against England in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados will long be acclaimed, remembered and treasured by...
UCCA’s 2019 season begins on Friday with Inter Primary School competition

UCCA’s 2019 season begins on Friday with Inter...

Jan 30, 2019

Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title – Wakenaam

Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title...

Jan 30, 2019

Budhram century hands Success Masters five-wicket win

Budhram century hands Success Masters five-wicket...

Jan 30, 2019

BCB/NBS 40-Overs Second Division Tournament: RHT Bakewell advance to Final, defeat Ramnarine Memorial and No. 72 Cut and Load

BCB/NBS 40-Overs Second Division Tournament: RHT...

Jan 30, 2019

John Lewis remains president of Flying Ace Cycle Club

John Lewis remains president of Flying Ace Cycle...

Jan 30, 2019

