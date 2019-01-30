PM results for GPHC cancer patient inconclusive …as family mulls legal action

The Post Mortem Examination conducted on the remains of six-year-old Sherezer Mendonca last Monday, has proven inconclusive.

The autopsy was performed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary by Nancy Sitchoa in the presence of the Mendonca’s family, Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh and Dr. Wesly Greaves, an independent Pathologist from Trinidad and Tobago.

However, relatives of the dead child noted that the independent Pathologist took a few samples from the body for further testing. The family is considering taking legal action against the State.

Mendonca was the third child to succumb as a result of treatment administered to her during chemotherapy sessions at GPHC. Earlier this month, six-year-old Corwin Edwards and three-year-old Roshnie Seegobin also succumbed as a result of similar complications.

On Monday, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence told media operatives that the Ministry is working to ensure that there is a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. Lawrence said that she has since met with the families of Edwards and Seegobin.

“I am hoping to meet with the other child’s relatives. At the interim, I express my deepest regrets to the families … We do feel your pain but we will work assiduously to ensure that this matter is dealt with in a very open and transparent way and that we bring it to conclusion at the earlier possible time. What I do ask, however, is to allow due process to take its course,” Minister Lawrence added.

To ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out, Minister Lawrence told the media that the Ministry has requested the assistance of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). According to Lawrence, PAHO’s intervention also allows the investigation to be independent.

“There would be persons outside of the system who will be part of the process so that they can lend to the transparency, they can lend to the process and they can be able to provide the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation with any technical assistance which they may not have,” she added.

“And this is to ensure that we have an all rounded approach to what transpired with these patients. We believe that having a report from the drugs administered will be able to give clarity in that aspect of the services provided while we look at the human aspect from the hospital point of view,” Lawrence said.

Additionally she said, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud has put together a team that will be looking at the drugs administered during the tenure of the patients at the hospital.

The board of the GPHC has also expressed condolences to the families of three children who died while undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital. The hospital, in a statement on Monday noted the Board Chair, Ms. Kesaundra Alves met with the mother and relatives of Mendonca and expressed her sympathies.

The hospital in a statement had also noted that it is seeking to provide support for the healthcare professionals involved in this matter, “who themselves are experiencing a considerable amount of trauma and anxiety.”

The statement assured that none of these professionals in question acted with intent to harm the patients.

Kaieteur News was told that the hospital’s investigations have already concluded that an intravenous medication, Vincristine, was administered to the spine, instead of the vein.

Vincristine is marketed under the brand name Oncovin, with strict instructions to refrain from administration to the spinal cord.