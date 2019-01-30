Motorcyclist flees scene after Nismes man, 70, struck down

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police yesterday said they are making stringent efforts to apprehend the rider of motorcycle CJ 5283 who abandoned his bike and fled the scene of a fatal accident Monday on the Nismes Public Road, West
Bank Demerara.
Police said that enquiries revealed that the motorcyclist who was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, allegedly struck down 70-year-old pedal cyclist Hubert Caesar of lot 95-96 Nismes Public Road, W.B.D.
The septuagenarian was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.
