John Lewis remains president of Flying Ace Cycle Club

Long serving president and popular businessman John Lewis was once again elected president of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC). Lewis was once again elected unopposed when the club held its annual general meeting recently at the Skeldon Community Centre on the Upper Corentyne.

Founder and coach Randolph Roberts is the First Vice President, while prominent Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus is the second Vice President.

Margaret Kuma remains the Secretary with Roberts doubling up as the Treasurer.

Former national female cycling champion Marica Dick is the Assistant Secretary.

The committee members are Rawle Felix, Fizal Ally, Pearl Arokium and Neil Reece.

Former New Amsterdam Mayor and Businessman Errol Alphonso is still the Patron of the club.

Balram Narine was re-elected as the Club Captain.

Former Long serving Secretary Rhonda Russell remains an honorary member.

Lewis thanked the club for continuing to show fate in him and expressed his pleasure in continuing to work with them. He congratulated all the members for a job well done and had special words of commendation for Roberts and the top riders who helped to keep the name of the club on its high pedestal. He also congratulated those that participated in the club’s activities last year, especially those who did well, while wishing them a better year in 2019. There were words of thanks and appreciation to all sponsors including a number of former members and overseas based Guyanese who would have supported the club through the year.

The executives are to meet shortly to plan the list of activities for the New Year.

The club is set to hold its award and presentation ceremony today at the Central Police Station.

Balram Narine is the top cyclist. Jeremiah Joseph is the top junior rider with Mario Washington his runner up. Maria Carrington will be rewarded for her exploits in the female category. Veteran rider Syborne Fernandes has been recognised as the best in his category.

Former cyclist and overseas based Travis Cipriani will also be rewarded as a long serving member of the club. (Samuel Whyte)