China waiting to pocket Guyana

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
From de time dem boys was growing up, dem use to hear ‘Patience is Virtue’. Dat mean dat if you got patience, then you gon get anything you plan to. It might tek couple years but you gon get it. Dem boys know people who get vex wid somebody and keep dat passion fuh years till dem get a chance to hurt dat person.
Nuff wife does get vex wid dem husband and dem bide dem time till dem ketch him in a moment of weakness. Dat does mek de husband cry like if he mudda dead.
De Chinese got patience. Dem is people who gon sit one place fuh hours fuh ketch a fish. These days dem ketching nuff fish. De only thing is dat dem fish name Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and nuff African countries.
Dem boys did tell de whole world how dem Chinese people come wid dem money and set de trap. Dem offer de money at what look like a cheap rate but by de time dem ketch demself, de loan get big, big. All dem country dat couldn’t pay back end up losing a big part of dem own country.
Sri Lanka tek money fuh build a port and couldn’t pay back de Chinese. Right away dem Chinese tek way de port and open dem own village. Dat is wha dem doing to every country dat own China. Now China reaching in Guyana.
Couple years ago a big Chinese Vice President pass through de region. Robeson Benn explain how de man wave some money and he and Jagdeo run to meet de Vice President in Jamaica. Jagdeo heself seh, dem tek money to expand de Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Before dat, he did tek money to build de Skeldon sugar factory.
China now baiting de trap. It want to build de road linking Linden to Lethem because dem got Chinese businessmen in Lethem. If Guyana can’t pay then China gon tek over de road and of course all dem Chinese gon travel free right into Brazil, which is wha dem want.
Dem boys watching.
Talk half and watch out fuh de Chinese bait and how dem gon pocket Guyana.
