CANU raid on Charlestown property unearths large Colombian ganja stash – two held

Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ranks for the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have detained two people after seizing over 100 pounds of marijuana during a raid at around
11:00 hrs yesterday at a St. Stephen’s Street, Charlestown residence.
The marijuana is suspected to have been shipped from Colombia.
The suspects were reportedly under surveillance for some time.
According to reports, while the property was under surveillance, a man brought out a package and took it to a car that was parked outside. He then collected a smaller package. It was then that the operatives moved in and arrested the suspects.
This is the third time in recent months that CANU has seized marijuana that is believed to have been shipped from Colombia.
It is of a much higher grade than what is grown here and therefore the street value is higher.
CANU has indicated that it will release full details on the operation and the total weight of the marijuana when it wraps up the operation.
