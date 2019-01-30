Latest update January 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CANU raid on Charlestown property unearths large Colombian ganja stash – two held

Jan 30, 2019 News 0

 

Ranks for the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have detained two people after seizing over 100 pounds of marijuana during a raid at around

The property from which the marijuana was seized.

11:00 hrs yesterday at a St. Stephen’s Street, Charlestown residence.
The marijuana is suspected to have been shipped from Colombia.
The suspects were reportedly under surveillance for some time.
According to reports, while the property was under surveillance, a man brought out a package and took it to a car that was parked outside. He then collected a smaller package. It was then that the operatives moved in and arrested the suspects.
This is the third time in recent months that CANU has seized marijuana that is believed to have been shipped from Colombia.

Some of the seized marijuana

It is of a much higher grade than what is grown here and therefore the street value is higher.
CANU has indicated that it will release full details on the operation and the total weight of the marijuana when it wraps up the operation.

More in this category

Sports

Beware of England

Beware of England

Jan 30, 2019

  By Dr. Rudi Webster What a victory! West Indies’ brilliant performance against England in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados will long be acclaimed, remembered and treasured by...
Read More
UCCA’s 2019 season begins on Friday with Inter Primary School competition

UCCA’s 2019 season begins on Friday with Inter...

Jan 30, 2019

Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title – Wakenaam

Underdog claim Trophy Stall dominoes title...

Jan 30, 2019

Budhram century hands Success Masters five-wicket win

Budhram century hands Success Masters five-wicket...

Jan 30, 2019

BCB/NBS 40-Overs Second Division Tournament: RHT Bakewell advance to Final, defeat Ramnarine Memorial and No. 72 Cut and Load

BCB/NBS 40-Overs Second Division Tournament: RHT...

Jan 30, 2019

John Lewis remains president of Flying Ace Cycle Club

John Lewis remains president of Flying Ace Cycle...

Jan 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]