Budhram century hands Success Masters five-wicket win

Seekumar Budhram struck a fine century as Success Masters defeated President’s XI Masters by five wickets when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Regal Stationery and Computer Centre

over-40 20-over tournament continued on Sunday last at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.

Batting first, President’s XI managed 191-6 off their allocation of 20 overs. Clyde Cumbatch struck 72 as Riaz Khan claimed 3-25 and Mark Fung 2-32.

Budhram then hammered eight fours and 10 sixes in a robust 115 and got support from Vijay Baljit with 42 and Manraj Boodhoo 30 as Success Masters responded with 192-5 in 16.2 overs.

HS Masters and President’s XI played to a tie. HS Masters scored 160 all out in 18.5 overs, taking first strike, while President’s XI replied with 160 all out in 17 overs. The competition continues on Sunday.