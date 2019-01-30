BCB/NBS 40-Overs Second Division Tournament: RHT Bakewell advance to Final, defeat Ramnarine Memorial and No. 72 Cut and Load

The powerhouse Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division Team have advanced to the Final of the Berbice Cricket Board 40-Overs New Building Society Second Division Tournament for the second

successive time. The Team under the leadership of Kevin Sinclair defeated Ramnarine Memorial in the Quarterfinals on Saturday by 116 runs, while on Sunday they held their nerves to defeat a determined No. 72 Cut and Load Team by 20 runs in a match badly affected by the weather. Rose Hall Town Bakewell in 2018 won all four tournaments they participated in and were a finalist in the last New Building Society Tournament three years ago.

At the Port Mourant Ground on Saturday, the Ramnarine Memorial Team were confident of defeating Rose Hall Town Bakewell and were on a high after dismissing Guyana National Junior Players Kevin Sinclair 28, Junior Sinclair 08 and Kevlon Anderson 10 to leave Rose Hall Town Bakewell at 60 for 3 in the 13th Over. Left-handed Surendra Kissoonlall and Berbice Under-19 player Keith Simpson then added 60 crucial runs to pull things around. Kissoonlall went on to top score with a classic 62 (4×4, 2×6) after Simpson was trapped LBW to offspinner R. Pottaya for 15. National Under-15 player Jonathan Rampersaud supported with a mature 34, while former national Under-19 pacer Sylus Tyndall made 13 as Rose Hall Town Bakewell recovered well to end on 202 for 9 from their allotted 40-Overs.

Medium pacers Jason Gray 3 for 30, Royden Gray 3 for 41 and Paul Tyndall 2 for 41 were the best bowlers for Ramnarine Memorial.

Needing to score 203 to reach their first ever Semifinals, Ramnarine Memorial were bowled out for 86 in 18.2 Overs as only K. Sampson 12 and Paul Sampson 27 reached double figures. Off spinner Junior Sinclair 2 for 3, Kevin Sinclair 3 for 20 and West Indies Female pacer Erva Giddings 2 for 5 were the outstanding bowlers for the winners.

Less than twenty four hours after their Quarterfinal win against Ramnarine Memorial Rose Hall Town Bakewell travelled to the No. 72 Ground, to play Cut and Load in the Semifinals. Heavy over night and early morning showers had washed out all of the other Berbice Cricket Board organised matches but the hard work of the No. 72 Ground Staff allowed play to start at 13.30hours.

The home team won the toss and asked Rose Hall Town Bakewell to take first strike on a pitch with lots of moisture. The visitors were soon in deep trouble at 17 for 3 in the 10th of the allotted 25-Overs as Kevin Sinclair 00, Junior Sinclair 01 and Mahendra Gopilall 01 failed to adapt to the softness of the wicket. Kevlon Anderson showed his class with a superb 45 in difficult conditions and received support from Surendra Kissoonlall 18, Keith Simpson 13 and Jonathan Rampersaud 10 as Rose Hall Town Bakewell reached 106 for 9. K. Persaud 3 for 28, A. Ajay 2 for 37 and D. Chatterpaul 2 for 6 were the best bowlers for No. 72 Cut and Load.

Needing to score at just over four runs per over, No. 72 Cut and Load failed to adapt to their own home condition and were dismissed for 86 in 20.4 Overs. Junior Sinclair continued his fine form with the ball to take four wickets for 23 runs, while Kevlon Anderson 2 for 9 and Keith Simpson 2 for 16 supported well.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell would now have to wait to know who they won play in the Final. Rose Hall Canje would clash with Young Warriors Cricket Club in the first Quarterfinals. The winner would then clash in the Semifinals with the winner of the Blairmont Community Centre versus D’Edward Cricket club Quarterfinals.