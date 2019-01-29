Woman accused of killing of 73-year-old lover DPP assigns Special Prosecutor to handle case

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
A Special Prosecutor has been assigned to prosecute the case involving a woman who is charged with the unlawful killing of her 73-year-old lover.
This is the latest action taken by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who recommended that the woman be charged with manslaughter.
Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva will prosecute the case.
This move to assign a Special Prosecutor instead of a Police Prosecutor comes after relatives of the deceased complained about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.
Radha Sukwah, of 363 Charity Housing Scheme, is currently out on $400,000 bail after being charged with manslaughter.
It is alleged that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, she killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian’.
The Preliminary Inquiry (Pl) into the matter is expected to commence on March 5, before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate’s Courts.
It was reported that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door.
However, a police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had, and also held onto his gun.
But police said that the woman later told investigators that Deonarine was accidently shot during an argument.
It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and his wife struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.
Jan 29, 2019The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’...
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
During the 2019 annual general meeting of Banks DIH, its CEO, Mr. Clifford Reis told the attendees a sad story. It is sad... more
The Cummingsburg Accord was fatally flawed. It was an agreement which was mainly intended to remove the PPPC from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]