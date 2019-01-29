Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM

Woman accused of killing of 73-year-old lover DPP assigns Special Prosecutor to handle case

A Special Prosecutor has been assigned to prosecute the case involving a woman who is charged with the unlawful killing of her 73-year-old lover.

Dead Deonarine

This is the latest action taken by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who recommended that the woman be charged with manslaughter.
Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva will prosecute the case.
This move to assign a Special Prosecutor instead of a Police Prosecutor comes after relatives of the deceased complained about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.
Radha Sukwah, of 363 Charity Housing Scheme, is currently out on $400,000 bail after being charged with manslaughter.
It is alleged that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, she killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian’.
The Preliminary Inquiry (Pl) into the matter is expected to commence on March 5, before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate’s Courts.

Charged Radha Sukwah

It was reported that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door.
However, a police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had, and also held onto his gun.
But police said that the woman later told investigators that Deonarine was accidently shot during an argument.
It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and his wife struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.

