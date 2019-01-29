Seven Guyanese Caribbean Karate Federation members get black belts

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
Seven Guyanese who are members of the Caribbean Karate Federation (CKF) were presented with their Black Belt certificates by the World Union Karate Federation (WUKF) during a simple ceremony held at Banks DIH Sports Club recently.
The recipients were first vice president of the CKF Darren Nurse (4th Dan), assistant coach Dennis Fiffee (3rd Dan), twelve-year-old Sadelle Britton, Manzoor Ali, Fazal Mohamed, Shay Britton and Samela Britton were all elevated to 2nd Dan.
President of the CKF, Sensei Compton Winston Dunbar (8th Dan) made the presentations to the outstanding students. Also present at the ceremony were CKF London-based Head coach James Holder (7th Dan) and CKF Guyana Secretary Sandra Britton.
Meanwhile, the CKF is schedule to compete at the forthcoming WUKF World championships from June 20-23, 2019 in Slovakia. The Caribbean Federation secured three medals at the last World championships in Scotland claiming one gold, one silver on one bronze medal.
Eligible clubs desirous of becoming members of the CKF can contact Sandra Britton at 600-7228 or via email at [email protected] or CKF UK Secretary Michelle De Souza at [email protected] or Tyrone Jeffers (6th Dan –Second Vice President at [email protected]
