School of Nations head was ambushed opening his front door– police

Principal of the School of the Nations, Dr. Brian O’Toole, who was shot twice Sunday night, appears to have been ambushed.

According to the police yesterday, there have been no arrests.

The school remains closed again today following another meeting between management and worried parents.

O’Toole was shot hours after he met parents on Sunday to talk about social media threats by an expelled student to shoot up the school.

The threats were made last week and the student expelled hours later.

However, worried parents met the principal and other officials Sunday and it was agreed that security would be beefed up.

The alleged threat was reported to the police who were said to be investigating last week.

The principal was shot hours after that meeting on Sunday, after he returned from dinner.

Police did not immediately confirm that they were seeking the expelled student yesterday, although it was initially reported so.

According to the police, O’Toole, 64, the director of School of the Nation, of Lot 1 Bel Air Promenade, Prashad Nagar, was shot about 21:45hrs at his home.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim came home, entered his yard and secured his gate. Upon opening the front, the victim was approached by a male who pointed a gun at him an

d discharged three rounds, two of which hit O’Toole victim on both of his forearms.”

Police said that the educator’s wife, Pamela O’Toole, 62, also a director of the school, heard what sounded like gunshots and upon checking she observed blood running down both of her husband’s arms.

“The victim was rushed to Woodlands Hospital where he is presently receiving treatment. His condition is regarded as stable. No other person was injured.”

Yesterday, O’Toole in a statement, said he was still at the hospital, and getting the best possible treatment.

“There were three bullets fired at me. I was struck by two of them. One did minor damage on the right arm and the other was more serious on the left where the bone was badly damaged. I am getting better and will likely be in the hospital for a few days.”

O’Toole said that the management is in the process of reflecting again on the security at Nations.

“We thank you most sincerely for so many people coming at short notice and for coming in such a companionate manner.”

The New Market Street school has implemented a number of security measures, which it says it will be testing.